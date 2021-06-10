210609_mr_car_show_01

The Paola Heartland Car Show is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on Paola’s Park Square.

 File photo

PAOLA — The 19th annual Paola Heartland Car Show will take place on Paola’s Park Square and its surrounding streets Saturday, June 12.

Last year’s car show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so car enthusiasts have been waiting nearly two years to check out the classic automobiles featured at the show.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it will feature classic cars and trucks from 1979 and older.

This year, attendees will be able to see special guest Stacey David of the TV series “Gearz.”

Other planned entertainment includes a classy vintage Pin-up Girl Contest and a Retro Kid Contest.

Registration will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, go online to www.paolacarshow.com.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.