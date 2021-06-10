PAOLA — The 19th annual Paola Heartland Car Show will take place on Paola’s Park Square and its surrounding streets Saturday, June 12.
Last year’s car show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so car enthusiasts have been waiting nearly two years to check out the classic automobiles featured at the show.
The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it will feature classic cars and trucks from 1979 and older.
This year, attendees will be able to see special guest Stacey David of the TV series “Gearz.”
Other planned entertainment includes a classy vintage Pin-up Girl Contest and a Retro Kid Contest.
Registration will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, go online to www.paolacarshow.com.
