PAOLA — The 20th annual Paola Heartland Car Show will take place on Paola’s Park Square and its surrounding streets Saturday, June 11.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and it will feature classic cars and trucks from 1979 and older.
The car show will feature more than 25 classes, with trophies given in each. There also will be a classy vintage Pin-up Girl Contest and a Retro Kid Contest.
Registration will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, go online to www.paolacar show.com.
