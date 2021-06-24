PAOLA — “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the final in a series of children’s summer movies, will be shown Tuesday, June 29, at the Paola Community Center.
The movie starts at 1 p.m., and doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Admission is $3.
The Paola Community located at 905 E. Wea St.
For more information, call (913) 259-3650.
