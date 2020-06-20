PAOLA – Karla Vialle’s two yellow labs, Josephine and Savannah, leapt with joy at her feet as she bent down to pick up a tennis ball inside the new Paola Dog Park at Lake Miola on Friday, June 19.
“It’s an exciting day for them,” she exclaimed as she tossed the ball into an open area of the park.
The dogs scurried after the ball and returned it to their owner after taking a quick detour to climb a makeshift hill and sniff a fire hydrant, both of which were recently installed at the dog park by members of Paola Public Works.
The dogs weren’t the only ones excited Friday, as Paola High School freshman Annabelle Shaw and her mother, Alexis, were thrilled to officially open the park they have worked so hard to create.
The park was Annabelle’s brainchild, and during the past year she has successfully spearheaded a multifaceted fundraising and marketing campaign that has collected more than $20,000 in donations for the dog park.
While speaking at Friday’s ribbon-cutting and official grand opening ceremony, Annabelle thanked a number of volunteers, city officials and members of the Paola Dog Park Task Force for their help in turning her dream into a reality.
“I am so grateful for their support,” she said. “It makes me so happy to see people and their dogs enjoy this dog park.”
Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville also spoke during the event, and she said the dog park is a great addition to the lake.
“I know many people in the community are going to enjoy this,” she said.
The dog park is located at Lake Miola, on a large grassy area south of the parking lot near the boat ramp on the southwest portion of the lake. The indented land, which is the site of the old fish hatchery pond, is about the size of a football field. Restrooms are already located nearby.
In addition to the ramp and fire hydrant, city crews also recently installed benches and a tunnel at the dog park.
