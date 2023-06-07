Garrett Branson performs during the Paola Roots Festival in 2018. Branson will be performing with Trevor Holman and the Haymakers during the fifth annual Tony Barton Music for Youth Benefit on Saturday, June 10, at the Paola Eagles. Branson was one of the first recipients of a Tony Barton Music for Youth scholarship.
PAOLA - Trevor Holman and the Haymakers will be headlining the fifth annual Tony Barton Music for Youth Benefit on Saturday, June 10, at the Paola Eagles.
The Tony Barton benefit raises money to fund scholarships for area high school seniors who are pursuing degrees related to music.
Along with the music, there is a silent auction throughout the day and a potluck dinner. Donations are also accepted.
The day kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Paola Eagles with an open jam featuring local musicians and high school students. Food starts at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Trevor Holman and the Haymakers will take the stage at 8 p.m. Along with the usual lineup, the Haymakers will be joined by Garrett Branson, one of the first recipients of a Tony Barton Music for Youth scholarship.
The Paola Eagles is located at 26433 Eagle Drive in Paola.
Barton passed away in 2017 at the age of 56. He and his wife, Lisa, sponsored the Paola Roots Festival in its infancy and later both volunteered to serve on the hospitality committee for the bands.
Tony grew up loving old rock n’ roll and blues, as well as country music with his father, Max.
The Barton family loved to play music and sing at their Neosho River cabin near Parsons. The cabin had been in the Barton family for 75 years.
