Garrett Branson performs during the Paola Roots Festival in 2018. Branson will be performing with Trevor Holman and the Haymakers during the fifth annual Tony Barton Music for Youth Benefit on Saturday, June 10, at the Paola Eagles. Branson was one of the first recipients of a Tony Barton Music for Youth scholarship.

 File photo

PAOLA - Trevor Holman and the Haymakers will be headlining the fifth annual Tony Barton Music for Youth Benefit on Saturday, June 10, at the Paola Eagles.

The Tony Barton benefit raises money to fund scholarships for area high school seniors who are pursuing degrees related to music.

