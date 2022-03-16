PAOLA — Repairs to the Paola Family Pool are going to cost more than city officials originally expected, but the work is still set to be complete in time for the summer pool season.
Paola City Council members, during their March 8 meeting, approved an additional $42,367 added to Carrothers Construction’s original $87,000 bid, which was approved in February.
Council member Trent Upshaw abstained because his wife works for Carrothers Construction.
Paola Public Works Director Kirk Rees said Carrothers has identified 391.64 square feet of “punky” areas of concrete that need to be repaired before sandblasting and painting. The original bid was for 20 square feet.
According to a council memorandum, a chain is dragged across the pool surface to identify areas of hollow-sounding delaminated concrete. The additional area in need of repair wasn’t discovered until Carrothers’ general superintendent and project manager recently dragged the chains across the pool.
Carrothers Construction, which is based in Paola, built the pool 25 years ago. It’s original $87,000 bid approved in February includes routine maintenance and repairs such as repainting and minor pool vessel repairs.
A separate cost of $65,500 would be for pump replacement and recirculation, but due to supply constraints, the pumps require a minimum three-month lead time for ordering. Since the pumps would not be available for the 2022 swimming season, council members decided to only move forward with the routine maintenance and wait on the pumps until the city has a firm plan on future pool improvements. That way, the correct type, number and size of pumps will be ordered.
The repairs will initially be funded by temporary notes but ultimately paid for using revenue from the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019.
Rees said Carrothers should begin the repair work soon.
“They want to get it done before the pool season,” he said.
In other business during the March 8 meeting, council members:
- Listened to Patricia Guest of Rockwood Estates speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Guest asked the city officials to implement a more clear leash policy similar to Overland Park. She said she was recently walking her German Shepherd when another dog ran out from a garage and up to them in the street. “It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” Guest said. “It doesn’t take a large dog to cause a problem. All it takes is an uncontrolled dog or a dog with the wrong attitude if you’ve got a dog that reacts in any way.”
- Approved a bid from Insituform to install 1,147 linear feet of sanitary sewer pipe lining for $40,819.15.
- Approved changes to the city’s traffic control device schedule to allow for stop signs to be installed at new intersections in Indian Hills and Hidden Meadows.
- Approved the insurance renewal provided by EMC Insurance Companies through Elliott Insurance Group in the amount of $161,500 for the coverage year of April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
- Approved a new drinking establishment license for Paola Eatery subject to the receipt of a state liquor license.
