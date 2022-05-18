PAOLA — The Paola Family Pool is set to open Saturday, June 4.
Pool hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Paola City Hall will stay open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, for residents who would like to stop by in the evening to purchase season passes.
Carrothers Construction has been working on repairs to the pool during the past several weeks, but more extensive work and renovations are expected to take place before the next swimming season.
Repairs are being funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019. Future additions like new permanent shades and modernization of the well-used frog attraction will be funded by a $26,500 grant from the Baehr Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.