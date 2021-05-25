PAOLA — After being closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paola Family Pool will likely be a happening place when it opens Monday, May 31, for this year’s summer season.
City Manager Sid Fleming recently told Paola City Council members that the city has had some difficulty finding enough lifeguards for the season, so the hours of operation for the pool will be 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Most of the fees will remain the same, although the daily admission price for seniors age 62 and older increased from $1.50 to $2. Fleming said the hope is that the increase will keep the seniors from having to deal with change.
The daily admission cost for adults and children age 3 and older remains $4. Children age 2 and under are free.
Coupon books with 10 coupons can be purchased for $30 at the pool or Paola City Hall. Individual season passes can be purchased for $50.
Paola City Hall will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, to give residents an opportunity to purchase season passes in the evening.
The pool also is offering swimming lessons this season. The cost is $32 for 10 30-minute lessons or $37 for 10 45-minute lessons.
The pool may have a new look next summer as city officials work out plans to make repairs and improvements using revenue from a half-cent sales tax renewed by Paola voters in November 2019.
