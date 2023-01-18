Jennifer Morris and her two boys are excited about their Heatherwood Estates home in Paola being rebuilt after it was destroyed in a fire one year ago. Pictured are: (from left) Neighbor Barb Fisher who has helped the family since the fire, oldest son Corbin, Jennifer with her arm around her youngest son Gunner, and Jim Reitinger, who is building the home.
Fire engulfs a Paola home at 903 Melrose St. in Heatherwood Estates on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The family is currently rebuilding the house.
Firefighters work to put out a fire at 903 Melrose St. in Heatherwood Estates on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Jennifer Morris and her family lost their Heather Estates home to a fire one year ago. The home is now being rebuilt.
PAOLA — One year after watching her Paola home go up in flames, taking with it a cherished pet and a lifetime of memories, Jennifer Morris and her family are choosing to build a new life and make new memories on the same lot in Heatherwood Estates.
Jennifer said she’ll never forget the evening of Jan. 20, 2022, when she was driving home from her parents’ house north of Paola. Inside the vehicle with her were her 10-year-old son, Gunner, and their Golden Retriever named Eleanor.
Nothing could prepare them for the sight they saw when they turned into their Heatherwood Estates neighborhood. Their home on Melrose Street was completely engulfed in flames.
Inside were all their possessions, as well as their black lab puppy named Barbara Jean.
“Our home, lifetime of memories, our puppy, gone forever,” Jennifer said. “My family has had their world turned upside down.”
Still, Jennifer was thankful that she and her family members were safe.
“I thank God every day that we have our lives,” Jennifer said.
At the time of the fire, Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said it was one of the most intense house fires within the city he had seen in his career. Paola firefighters battled bitter cold temperatures in addition to the flames that night, but they kept the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire, but Martin said the cause was ruled undetermined.
The following days and weeks became a whirlwind of struggles as Jennifer and her family members worked to piece their lives back together.
The American Red Cross set the family up at the Paola Inn & Suites, and Miami County Cops for Tots gave the family a $200 Walmart gift card. That was just the start of community support that Jennifer said she will forever be grateful for.
“It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but our support system has been amazing,” Jennifer said.
One of her best friends, Tera Young-Clark, started a GoFundMe page that raised about $2,500 for the Morris family. Jennifer said it was a moving gesture from a great friend.
“I can’t find the words to let you know how much I appreciate you,” Jennifer said of Tera. “You’re an angel and I love you.”
Jennifer and her children, including Gunner, now 11, and her older son, Corbin, have been staying with her parents for the past several months.
“My parents have opened their house for our crazy family in their golden years,” Jennifer said.
But Jennifer realized they need their own place to regain some sense of normalcy. So with the help of her father, they got in touch with Jim Reitinger of Reitinger Homes, who started rebuilding the Heatherwood Estates home in November.
“Thank you for all your hard work and giving us a light at the end of the tunnel,” Jennifer said to Reitinger.
Jennifer’s father, who has spent his entire life in the construction business, has also helped out.
“He has spent so much time and energy helping us rebuild our home,” Jennifer said.
Jennifer said she has received help from so many community members she can’t thank them all, but she is specifically grateful for fellow Heatherwood Estates resident Barb Fisher, who is the chairperson for the Cops for Tots program.
When Barb learned that Gunner was upset about losing all of his Christmas presents, she started collecting donations from her neighbors, sheriff’s office personnel and other community members.
They ended up raising almost $1,400 and were able to replace all of Gunner’s Christmas gifts, as well as a new bicycle to replace the one Gunner used to use to cruise the neighborhood.
Barb said she is looking forward to having the family back in the neighborhood and seeing Gunner once again cruising the streets on his bike.
Reitinger said he hopes to have the home completed in about three months, and Jennifer said she and her family members are excited to move back in.
She added that her boys have really stepped up, and even during difficult days, the family’s strong bond remains.
Jennifer said she knows it will be an emotional moment when they are finally back home, and it will initially be difficult to not think about the fire.
“The first night back is going to be rough,” Jennifer said.
