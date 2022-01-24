PAOLA — It didn’t take Phil Frame long to realize something was wrong after he returned home from work on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 20, and walked into the Heatherwood Estates home he shares with his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son.
“I saw smoke in the kitchen, and by that time a neighbor behind us had already called 911,” Frame said.
What he didn’t realize at the time was that the entire back side of the house at 903 Melrose St. was on fire.
“Opening the garage door introduced more oxygen to the fire,” Frame said.
By the time Paola firefighters arrived on scene, the entire home was a raging inferno.
“I’ve probably only seen three in my whole career like that in town,” Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said of the scene.
Frame was able to safely escape the home, but his work truck in the garage was a total loss. He said he’s thankful, though, that his girlfriend, Jennifer Morris, and her 10-year-old son were driving to her parents’ home in Hillsdale at the time with their 2-year-old Golden Retriever.
He was heartbroken to learn, though, that the family’s black lab puppy was lost in the fire.
Paola firefighters had to battle the bitter cold in addition to the flames, and they received assistance from the Louisburg Fire Department.
Martin said that once firefighters learned there was no one in the home, they began to take a defensive approach to save damage to the neighboring house to the north.
Firefighters were able to direct water toward the neighboring home and an exposed boat, and Martin said they were able to save them, although he said several of the nearby homes may have been damaged by blowing embers.
“If the wind was out of the south, we’d have been in trouble,” Martin said.
Firefighters then worked to put out the flames, which destroyed a majority of the house.
“It’s still standing, but I’m not sure how,” Martin said. “We flowed a lot of water on it. Probably 1,500 to 2,000 gallons a minute from two hydrants.”
Martin said a cause is not yet known, but the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Frame said he thinks the fire was somehow related to the fireplace in the living room, which they had been using recently to supplement their electric heat.
Although the family members are thankful for their lives, Frame said the loss of property was devastating. Clothing, furniture, keepsakes, all gone in an instant.
“We just had the clothes on our backs,” Frame said.
It didn’t take long for the family to start receiving help from the community. The American Red Cross set them up at the Paola Inn & Suites, and the Miami County Cops for Tots program gave the family a $200 Walmart gift card.
Frame said several other individuals have also stepped up, including Dorene Gillespie with Living Proof Church, who has helped coordinate the collection of donations for the family.
“The community has just been phenomenal,” Frame said.
The family is still in need of help, though, and a couple of GoFundMe pages have been started online to collect donations.
One, started by Frame, is called “Help Phil rebuild his company.” Frame said he previously was an electrician in the electrical union, but when work slowed down he decided to start his own company called Fix It Phil.
“I do home repair and remodeling and had just gotten the company off the ground in the last few months,” Frame said.
He added that he is thankful he did have some supplies in a Hillsdale storage unit, and some equipment was on a job site in Overland Park, but the fire destroyed his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools.
Those willing to help out can donate on the GoFundMe page or contact Frame directly at (913) 378-6178 or philmatt2@aol.com. Frame said his contact information has also been given to most of the banks in Paola, as well as Price Chopper and Circle C Café, in case customers wanting to help ask how to get in touch with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.