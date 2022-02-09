PAOLA — The Paola Fire Department soon will have a more reliable home for its offsite communication equipment.
Currently, the radio equipment that operates the department’s dispatching system is housed in an old metal building underneath the city’s water tower near the intersection of Oak and Tower streets.
Fire Chief Andy Martin told Paola City Council members last fall that the building is showing its age and is in need of replacement. There are several holes in the stucco exterior because Martin said woodpeckers have taken a liking to searching for bugs in the walls.
“Basically, right now, it’s a garden shed,” Martin said.
Last August the city issued a request for proposals to find a contractor to build a new communications shelter at the site. The city received responses from Triangle Builders and Legacy Contractors.
In September, Paola City Council members selected Triangle Builders to construct the 10-foot by 10-foot by 8-foot building for $73,400. Legacy’s proposal would have cost $98,709.
Some council members expressed concern about the high bid amounts, but Martin explained that the equipment needs to be protected via grounding and walls thick enough to withstand winds up to 150 mph.
The approved plans from Triangle Builders include a concrete slab floor and concrete roof, along with 8-inch thick concrete walls with 2 inches of foam on both sides.
“It’s a concrete pillbox,” Martin said. “It’ll take a licking.”
The building will be larger and more energy efficient than the current building, Martin said, and it will also have heating and cooling window units to control the temperature. Martin said the cooling units are particularly necessary because the equipment can get hot.
“Radios do not like heat, so keeping it cool is essential,” Martin said.
Work is currently underway to construct the new communications shelter, and Martin said the old building may be demolished in the future by firefighters as part of a training session.
