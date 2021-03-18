PAOLA – The Paola Fire Department rescue unit extricated a victim pinned inside a vehicle at the scene of an injury accident in rural Miami County shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and the patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Paola Fire Department/Miami County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched at 1 p.m. to an injury accident on 311th Street, just west of Somerset Road, according to a fire department report.
The rescue unit arrived at 1:14 p.m. and found one victim pinned to the floorboard, Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said.
Firefighters accessed the victim by raising the vehicle and forcing the passenger-side door open, according to the report.
Chief Martin said the patient was removed within 13 minutes of the rescue unit’s arrival and transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Miami County Medical Center for treatment.
The rescue was accomplished with a team of personnel from Miami County EMS, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and 10 fire personnel, Martin said.
