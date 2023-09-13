PAOLA – Assistant Paola Fire Chief Wendell O. Phillips was fighting a house fire at 107 E. Wea St. on April 7, 1957, when he had a heart attack.
Thinking he was just feeling ill, Phillips went home, but he suffered another heart attack that evening and grew steadily worse.
Phillips was taken to the hospital, but he died two days later on April 9, 1957.
It was a tragic loss for the community, and the fire department, but, for whatever reason, as the years and decades passed by, fewer and fewer people could recall Phillips’ service and sacrifice.
Perhaps it was his soft-spoken nature. In the Town Talk column on the front page of the April 15, 1957, edition of The Western Spirit, the newspaper editor wrote that Phillips “lived quietly but effectively, and all who knew him sincerely regret that he was called when only 55. Occasionally we exchanged ideas over the coffee cup or at the lunch counter, and in his slow manner of expression, he said much in a few words.”
Another contributing factor could be that Phillips’ spot on the fire department roster was replaced by Robert “Bob” Harris, who became the face of the Paola Fire Department during the ensuing 50 years. Harris retired in 2006 and passed away in 2019 at the age of 91.
Even the official records were of no help because Phillips’ death wasn’t initially considered to have taken place while on active duty.
It seemed the legacy of Phillips’ sacrifice was destined to become lost in the sands of time … until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was then, when many Americans were staying behind closed doors, that the story of Wendell Phillips came to light.
It all started with longtime Paola resident and former volunteer firefighter Carl Buchman, who stopped Sheriff Frank Kelly one day outside the sheriff’s office to ask why Wendell Phillips’ name wasn’t on the Miami County First Responders Memorial in front of the building.
Sheriff Kelly passed the information on to Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan, who reached out to Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin.
Martin referenced the department’s old log book, which is in the display case at the Paola Fire Station. The book confirmed that Phillips was present at the house fire at 107 E. Wea St., but there was no mention of him falling ill. It did, though, note that he was replaced on the roster by Bob Harris on May 1, 1957.
The research project had stalled, but it was reignited again this spring when Whelan found time to continue his investigation.
Volunteers at the Miami County Historical Museum tracked down Phillips’ obituary, which included all kinds of valuable information.
Whelan learned that Phillips was a Sinclair bulk agent who graduated from Paola High School in 1923. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing, and he was a member of the board of directors for the Paola Country Club. He also was a 20-year veteran volunteer with the fire department and assistant chief at the time of his death.
Most importantly, though, Whelan had the documentation he needed to prove that Phillips died as a result of a heart attack he suffered while on active duty fighting a house fire.
In April, Whelan submitted the paperwork and supporting documents to the staff at the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Wichita, and he learned in July that the request had been accepted. The staff agreed that Phillips’ death met the criteria to be considered a (LODD) or line-of-duty death.
Wendell Phillips’ name will be added to the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial during the annual service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
Phillips’ name also will be added to the Miami County First Responders Memorial at the sheriff’s office.
Whelan wasn’t done with his investigation though. He still wanted to track down some of Phillips’ living relatives to let them know about the Wichita service.
“We would certainly like all family members to attend, if possible,” he said.
The obituary listed some family members, but they are now deceased.
Whelan reached out to Martin again, who this time utilized the power of social media. The Paola fire chief made a post on the department’s Facebook page with an old picture of Phillips and the obituary, asking community members if they know of any living relatives.
“We know this is a long shot,” Martin wrote in the post. “Chief Phillips gave his life serving our community, and we would like to recognize and honor that sacrifice.”
The post was shared by multiple community members, and it didn’t take long before Whelan was able to locate grandchildren in Olathe and Tucson, Ariz.
“The Facebook posts worked,” Whelan said. “We are all glad that Chief Phillips will be honored for the sacrifice that he made helping others.”
Whelan also wanted to thank the volunteers at the Miami County Historical Museum for conducting research, Linda Dillon in Overland Park for doing ancestor searches, and staff members at The Miami County Republic for tracking down some old articles in their archives.
