PAOLA — Paola firefighters responded to two residential structure fires over the weekend, but no serious injuries were reported.
Firefighters first were dispatched at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, June 26, to reports of a mobile home on fire at 716 S. Gold St. in the Paola Mobile Home Park near the Paola VFW.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
“Engine 3’s crew hit it hard with a blitz nozzle to knock it down and protect the adjacent structure but ran out of tank water before a hydrant line could get laid,” Martin said.
The strategy probably saved the adjacent mobile home because there was a tremendous amount of radiant heat being produced, Martin said.
The lone occupant of the mobile home was able to escape safely but did get some minor burns after reentering the structure to retrieve some personal items, Martin said.
The occupant refused treatment at the scene.
The occupant and the family of four in the mobile home next door that was damaged by radiant heat both were helped by the American Red Cross, Martin said.
The mobile home was a total loss, and the adjacent mobile home had serious damage to the exterior.
Martin said the fire is being ruled an accident, with the suspected cause being careless smoking.
Paola firefighters were called out again at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, June 27, after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof of an apartment building at 301 E. Piankishaw St.
Martin said the fire crews were able to swiftly get control of the situation thanks to a quick application of water to the seat of the fire.
“That fire could have been much worse had they not made that quick of access getting through wafer board nailed to the plaster and lathe ceiling,” Martin said. “That’s tough to get through quickly.”
The sole occupant of the apartment was able to escape safely but has now been displaced because the apartment suffered fire damage to the attic area and ceiling, and part of the ceiling had to be pulled to gain access, Martin said.
The occupant is also receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
Martin said the cause of the apartment fire is believed to be electrical in nature.
