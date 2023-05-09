PAOLA — Paola firefighters recently tested their abilities to work as a team to rescue fellow firefighters in tight situations during Pittsburgh drill training at the Paola Fire Station.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the drill was developed in Pittsburgh, Pa., after three firefighters were killed in the Bricelyn Street fire on Valentine’s Day in 1995.
The Pittsburgh drill involved Paola firefighters training on how to maneuver through tight spaces, how to work together to transport an incapacitated fellow firefighter, and how to move and utilize existing equipment to make the tasks easier.
“It’s a confidence builder for the guys,” Martin said. “When you’re in a tight space, especially with an air pack, it’s claustrophobic.”
Martin said he’s lucky to have some top-notch trainers on the department who are career firefighters for other agencies. Much of the equipment used during the training was provided by Seth Katzer, who is a captain with Consolidated Fire District No. 2.
Martin also mentioned Paola firefighter Eric Barnum, who is a training chief for the Olathe Fire Department, and Colby Stanchfield, who is a chief at Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County.
“We’re not a typical volunteer organization when it comes to training,” Martin said.
During a drill focused on moving an incapacitated firefighter, the trainers demonstrated how air pack straps can be rigged to assist in moving the person.
“You think you can just get a hold of him and drag him out, but that’s not that way it works,” Martin said.
The training took place Wednesday, April 19, at the Paola Fire Station, and Martin said he was pleased with the results.
“It’s absolutely worth it to me,” Martin said. “It makes for better firefighters.”
