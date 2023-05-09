230510_mr_fire_drill_01

PAOLA — Paola firefighters recently tested their abilities to work as a team to rescue fellow firefighters in tight situations during Pittsburgh drill training at the Paola Fire Station.

Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the drill was developed in Pittsburgh, Pa., after three firefighters were killed in the Bricelyn Street fire on Valentine’s Day in 1995.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.