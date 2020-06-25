PAOLA — Paola’s annual fireworks display will begin at dusk Friday, July 3, at Lake Miola.
The event is organized each year by the Paola Chamber of Commerce, which relies on community donations to pay for the free show. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Donations are being accepted now and also will be collected at the gate before the show. Organizers said they are also offering the option of contact-less donations using PayPal and Zelle.
Organizers urge everyone to come together safely and enjoy the fireworks show.
