PAOLA — A patriotic tradition will continue in Paola on Sunday, July 3, with the annual fireworks display at Lake Miola in celebration of Independence Day.
The fireworks display will begin at dusk, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
The event is organized each year by the Paola Chamber of Commerce, which relies on community donations to pay for the free show. Donations will be accepted at the gate.
For more information, contact the chamber at (913) 294-4335 or visit the chamber’s website at paolachamber.org.
