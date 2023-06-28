Paola fireworks display set for July 3 By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Jun 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fireworks light up the night sky over Lake Miola during last year’s annual Independence Day celebration. This year’s event is set for Monday, July 3. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — A patriotic tradition will continue in Paola on Monday, July 3, with the annual fireworks display at Lake Miola in celebration of Independence Day.The fireworks display will begin at dusk, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.The event is organized each year by the Paola Chamber of Commerce, which relies on community donations to pay for the free show. Donations will be accepted at the gate.Volunteers from First Option Bank will be helping during the event.For more information, contact the chamber at (913) 294-4335. 