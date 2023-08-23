PAOLA — The tradition of the Roots Festival in Paola will continue Friday and Saturday, as musicians and barbecue enthusiasts gather on and around Park Square.
It will be the 34th year for the festival, which will take place Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
There will be a change this year to the barbecue competition, which is always one of the highlights of the festival. Barbecue organizer Jon Smail said there will still be the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship, but there will also be a backyard cookoff this year.
Smail said about 25 to 35 barbecue teams will compete in the main championship, where they will be vying for winnings. The top 10 overall winners, along with the top five winners in each category, will bring home prize money.
The BBQ categories are chicken, ribs, pork butt, beef brisket, as well as sausage. Winners will be announced around 3 p.m. Sunday, which also is a change this year.
The grand champion earns an automatic bid to the American Royal and Jack Daniels World Championship competitions.
The backyard cookoff will take place Friday night into Saturday. Winners of the backyard cookoff will be announced Saturday around 2 or 2:30 p.m.
Smail said the backyard cookoff will feature 12 to 15 teams and only include the categories of chicken and ribs.
The music entertainment will begin Friday at noon with The Cowboys. The Vincents will kick off the evening lineup at 6 p.m. They will be followed by Ally Venable at 7:30 p.m., and Friday night headliner The Georgia Thunderbolts at 9 p.m.
The music will continue Saturday, starting with Blue Moon All-Stars at noon. They will be followed by The LagerRhythms at 1:10 p.m., Moon Water at 2:20 p.m., Howard Mahan Band at 3:30 p.m., Red Dirt Rangers at 4:40 p.m., The Weathered Souls at 6 p.m., Patrice Pike Band at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday night headliner Paul Thorn at 9 p.m.
The festival will continue rain or shine. Admission is $20 per person Friday and $25 on Saturday, or attendees can purchase an advance two-day pass for $35. The festival is free for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rootsfestival.org.
Visitors can bring their own chairs, but city officials ask that they not be set out until Thursday, Aug. 24, at the earliest so city crews have time to mow. It has become a tradition for many local residents to set out their chairs early to reserve spots. Guests can also bring coolers for food and drink, including alcohol. No glass is permitted. Weapons, pets, bicycles and skateboards are also not allowed.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, and they will be located at the northwest and southeast corners of Park Square.
Lee Mott, festival president, recently told Paola City Council members that the total budget for the event is about $105,000.
Funding for the festival comes from sponsors, vendor booth fees, admission fees and donations. Mott also said there are more than 200 volunteers.
The Roots Festival started as the Paola Community Roots Reunion, a potluck picnic in Wallace Park in 1990. It has been growing ever since.
