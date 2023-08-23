230823_mr_roots_01

PAOLA — The tradition of the Roots Festival in Paola will continue Friday and Saturday, as musicians and barbecue enthusiasts gather on and around Park Square.

It will be the 34th year for the festival, which will take place Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or bmccauley@cherryroad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.