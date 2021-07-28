PAOLA — A Paola home could be demolished by the city if substantial structural repairs aren’t completed soon.
Several neighbors raised concerns about the condition of the house at 401 E. Kaskaskia St. during a public hearing at the July 13 meeting of the Paola City Council.
According to city documents, the property was deemed a dangerous structure in 2016, and the City Council began the legal process to condemn the property. It eventually sold, and the council decided to give the new owners an opportunity to fix the property and bring it out of its dangerous state.
The city required the new owners to provide an architecturally developed plan for the necessary repairs, which was submitted in February 2021. The city then issued a building permit March 11 to remodel the property, according to city documents.
The property owner was notified in writing that June 15 was the deadline to have a final inspection scheduled, but the work is not yet in a place to warrant a final inspection, according to the documents.
City staff began the condemnation process after observing that no significant work had begun on the project 45 days after issuing the permit, and in May the council passed a resolution setting the July public hearing for the structure’s condemnation.
Dave Miller attended the hearing and said he was representing the property owner, who was in India at the time. Miller said crews are still working on the house, adding that it has been painted and most of the electrical work is done.
“It’s a real slow process,” he said.
Former Paola City Councilman Pete Bell, who lives nearby, said he’s done home repairs himself, and he’s not impressed with the superficial work being done on the house.
“It’s lipstick on a pig,” Bell said. “It’s a pile of junk. It should have been bulldozed and started over from the beginning.”
Several other neighbors also disputed Miller’s claim that no one is currently living in the home, and they reported that loud work is taking place late into the evening and in the early morning. They also questioned the legitimacy of the work crew.
Neighbor Linda Vanrheen said something needs to be done about the house.
“That house is an eyesore,” she said. “It looks like a cardboard shack.”
Neighbor Barbara Foster said she believes people are living in the house, and she has witnessed them bathing outside with a hose.
Miller admitted during the hearing that the architect recently walked away from the project after being frustrated that the crews were not following his recommendations. Justin Mietchen is listed as the builder on the building permit.
The council members agreed that enough time has already been given to make the necessary repairs to the home, and they approved a resolution designating the home as an unsafe or dangerous structure. If the required repairs are not complete by the next council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, the city would have the authority to demolish the structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.