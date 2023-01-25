230125_mr_water_rates_01

Paola’s water tower near Lake Miola stores water purchased from the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA). Paola City Council members recently decided to increase water usage rates 18 cents per 100 gallons of water, and the change will go into effect with the Jan. 31 utility bill.

 File photo

PAOLA — The average Paola water customer will be paying about $9 each more per month under the new rate structure approved by Paola City Council members during their Jan. 10 meeting.

Paola purchases treated water from the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA) and distributes water to customers through a 45-mile network of pipes.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos