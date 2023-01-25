Paola’s water tower near Lake Miola stores water purchased from the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA). Paola City Council members recently decided to increase water usage rates 18 cents per 100 gallons of water, and the change will go into effect with the Jan. 31 utility bill.
PAOLA — The average Paola water customer will be paying about $9 each more per month under the new rate structure approved by Paola City Council members during their Jan. 10 meeting.
Paola purchases treated water from the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority (PUA) and distributes water to customers through a 45-mile network of pipes.
City Manager Randi Shannon said the water utility is an enterprise operation for the city designed to operate like a business with revenues covering expenses.
“Unfortunately, our current rate structure does not do that,” Shannon told the council members during the meeting.
Shannon said the water utility had built up a reserve of about $187,100 between 2010 and 2020, but it has been eaten away during the past three years because the city is purchasing water for a larger amount than what it is charging its customers.
Shannon said the current water rate structure does not fully fund the operations and maintenance of the water utility, and it also doesn’t allow for money to be saved for future capital improvement projects or to build up a reserve. Salaries for water department employees have also been allocated to other funds to help alleviate the impact to the water fund, Shannon said.
Shannon showed council members a chart outlining proposed water rate increases not only for 2023 but also for 2024 and 2025 so residents would be aware of future hikes.
Council members unanimously agreed to approve the new rates, and the 2023 increase will go into effect with the Jan. 31 utility bill, according to the ordinance.
The increase for 2023 will be 18 cents per 100 gallons of water, and the increases in 2024 and 2025 will both be 5 cents per 100 gallons of water used. That means the water usage rate for customers with meters within the city limits will increase from $0.82 to $1 per 100 gallons in 2023, and the rate for customers with meters outside the city limits will increase from $1.04 to $1.22.
In 2024, those rates will jump 5 cents to $1.05 and $1.27, and in 2025 they will increase 5 more cents to $1.10 and $1.32.
City documents used a customer who averages 5,000 gallons of water use a month to illustrate the impact the 2023 rate change will have on their utility bill. That person’s water bill will increase from $68.50 to $77.50 under the new rate structure. That person would also still be paying $47 for sewer, $18.25 for trash, and $3 for the storm fund, according to the sample bill used in the city documents.
Mayor Leigh House said she realizes paying higher rates can be difficult for a lot of people, but she also realizes the city has to be able to have a water fund that allows for maintenance and improvements, especially considering the age of the city’s 45-mile network of water pipelines. Shannon and the council members agreed.
