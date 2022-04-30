PAOLA – The Paola Lions Club will be conducting an eyeglass drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the entrance of Price Chopper in Paola.
Local residents are encouraged to check their junk drawers and medicine cabinets for old eyeglass frames that are no longer being used. The collected eyewear will be refurbished, according to a news release.
Each pair of eyeglasses people donate will enter them into a raffle for prizes including a Fire Lake Soapery gift basket and a Netherfield Natural Farm bread basket, according to the release.
Community members who don’t have old frames but still want to participate can make a donation to get raffle tickets.
“The Paola Lions Club’s major focus is eye care,” the release states. “We pay for eye exams and eyewear, and your donations will make it possible for us to serve more of our community members in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.