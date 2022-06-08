PAOLA — His weight loss journey wasn’t always linear, but with a support group like TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), 74-year-old Steve Miner of Paola recently lost 56.8 pounds.
“If you come to TOPS, you’ve got people around you [who] are giving support and encouragement,” Miner said.
Miner is the leader of the Paola chapter of TOPS, and he started it in 2017 when the Osawatomie and Rantoul chapters folded. TOPS is an inclusive weight loss support group that is open to all ages beginning at 10. There is a yearly fee of $49 to be involved in the club. In return, you receive a few items, including a TOPS magazine subscription and the priceless support of others climbing the same, sometimes daunting, mountain that is weight loss.
With the encouragement of his fellow TOPS members, Miner recently received a surprising award, which came in the form of a letter in the mail from the TOPS headquarters of Kansas. Miner’s wife, Patricia, knew exactly what was enclosed in that letter. After all, she was very proud of her husband and his weight loss win.
“I don’t know how I knew, but I said, ‘did you make king?’ and he said: ‘yes, I can’t believe it’,” Patricia said.
The Miners traveled to Wichita to partake in the celebrations at the SRDs (State Recognition Days). On May 23, the final day of the SRDs, Steve was crowned king of Kansas because he had lost the most weight out of all the men in all of the TOPS chapters in Kansas in 2021.
In Miner’s letter of acceptance, he referenced his weight loss journey and added a few inspirational words at the end.
“To all you TOPS members in here today, just keep trying and stay on your weight loss journey,” Steve said.
When Steve was asked his thoughts on the stigma behind older folks losing weight, his answer was quite similar to the inspirational words he previously shared.
“They can lose the weight; they just got to watch what they eat and how much they eat,” Steve said.
Steve’s success story didn’t come without challenges. His friendly reminder, and trick, though is that: “If you lose 1 and a ¼ pounds every week starting in January, by December you will have lost 60 pounds in a year,” Steve said.
To achieve this, Steve also included one last tip: stay positive.
“Even if you gain one week, you just have to think ‘ok, I’ll take it off the next week,’” Steve said.
And that’s just what he did.
