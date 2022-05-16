PAOLA — A 51-year-old Paola man died Saturday, May 14, after falling into Lake Miola from the public boat dock and not resurfacing.
The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The reporting party said the man, who has been identified as Guy Hollinger, struggled prior to going underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
Witnesses said Hollinger was alone on the dock at the time of the incident.
The initial responding officers were able to locate Hollinger underwater and bring him to the surface. Personnel from Miami County Emergency Medical Services were on scene and immediately began providing medical attention. Hollinger was transported to Miami County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation.
