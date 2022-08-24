Colton Gleghorn of Paola is pictured on the Mississippi set of his first music video, which accompanies his first single, “Runaway.” The video can be found on Gleghorn’s YouTube channel at Colton Gleghorn.
Pictured is the cover of Colton Gleghorn’s first EP, which can be found on any music streaming platform. The EP includes three songs: “Runaway,” “Burn Me,” and “Sunset Love.”
Some people search their whole lives for meaning, and not too long-ago Colton Gleghorn of Paola was right there with them. But then he failed a test, sent a handful of prayers up to God, picked up his guitar once more, and found his purpose.
It sounds a bit simpler than it was. Gleghorn’s journey has not been linear, and there have been moments overflowing with uncertainty, but his fear of living for others and not himself, was, and continues to be, a more powerful motivator.
“I just couldn’t live in this little shell anymore,” Gleghorn said. “I felt like I was trying to be what everyone wanted me to be, and I hated that aspect.”
Gleghorn was a sophomore in college when he decided to drop out and pursue music full time. He recalls taking his last test and “praying so hard,” he said. “If I didn’t pass, I’d figure it out, and I didn’t pass by like two points.”
That didn’t stop Gleghorn from figuring it out. He now has three songs out on all music streaming platforms, which go by the names of: “Runaway,” “Burn Me,” and “Sunset Love,” as well as a music video to accompany his first single, “Runaway.”
“[The support] has been incredible, and I don’t say that lightly,” Gleghorn said. “Everybody who is around me truly supports me, and that’s so rare. There are people who have tried to do [what I’m doing] but couldn’t because they didn’t have the support to do it. Everyone in my life…has been 100 percent for it, for me, and it [has] been incredible,” Gleghorn said.
Since choosing this path, Gleghorn has encountered a plethora of encouragement, and there are song lyrics floating through his head at all times.
“I’ve got a brand-new song going on right now, I swear,” Gleghorn said. “[the songs are] a look into who I am and what I’ve been through. They’re direct reflections of my life the past couple years.”
Gleghorn’s songs may serve as a peak into his musically inclined mind for others, but for himself, they serve as an outlet, or escape, from that same mind.
“Nobody has to listen to it…these words [that I write] are mine, and I have to get them out,” Gleghorn said. “They’re mine, and I have to say them for nobody else but myself.”
Music has done a lot for Gleghorn, but without God he wouldn’t have found any of it.
“God plays a major factor in what I do, everything I do, he really introduced [music] to me, and I haven’t let it go,” Gleghorn said. “He gave me this as a tool to use.”
When Gleghorn was young, he said talking with God inspired him to follow his dreams and find his purpose.
“Do it, why wouldn’t you? You’re not here for very long, and you don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Gleghorn said. “It’s not just your dreams you need to pursue, it’s what you feel in your spirit you need to do. You have a purpose, everyone has a purpose, while they’re here, all you have to do is ask for it.”
Gleghorn’s next move is to begin filming another music video for one of his songs and then relocating to Houston, Texas, to continue his journey there.
Local residents can follow along on his Instagram at Colton.gleghorn, TikTok at ColtonGleghorn, and his website at Colton.Gleghorn.com.
Abby Richmond is a Paola High School graduate who is studying journalism in college.
