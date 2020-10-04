A 31-year-old Paola man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 327th Street west of Lookout Road at 7:52 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that a vehicle had gone off the roadway and entered a pond.
When Deputies arrived, they found a 2013 Kia Sorento submerged upside down in the pond, approximately 150 feet off the roadway, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The Osawatomie Fire Department was called for water rescue. The rescue efforts turned into recovery efforts, and the vehicle was removed from the pond, according to the release.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Forest Sears, 31, of Paola. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to witnesses and a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was westbound on 327th Street when it left the roadway to the left. The vehicle went through a cemetery and a front yard before entering the pond, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Paola Police Department. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (913) 294-3232. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip through the P3 Application or kccrimestoppers.com.
