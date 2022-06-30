PAOLA – A Paola man has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison for a hate crime the Paola Police Department first investigated in 2019.
Colton Donner, 27, will also have 18 months of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to court documents, on Sept. 11, 2019, Donner was driving through a residential area of Paola, when he saw the victim, a black man, walking on the sidewalk. Donner stopped, got out of the car, and approached the victim while brandishing a knife. Donner threatened the victim, yelled racial slurs, and told the victim that Paola is a “white town.”
The incident was initially investigated as an aggravated assault, but Paola police officials contacted the Kansas City Field Office of the FBI to pursue the federal charge.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tristam Hunt of the District of Kansas and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.
Donner was indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kan., in November 2020, and he pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year.
His sentencing was announced Wednesday, June 29, by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard of the District of Kansas, and Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub of the FBI Kansas City Field Office.
“Racially-motivated threats and violence have no place in our society today,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “This sentence should send a strong message to perpetrators of violent hate-fueled acts that they will be held accountable for their crimes. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure living in their communities, without being subject to racially-motivated crimes seeking to drive them from their homes or neighborhoods.”
U.S. Attorney Slinkard agreed.
“All Americans have the freedom to decide where they want to live, and to do so without fear of being threatened because of their race,” Slinkard said. “Hopefully this prison sentence will deter those who would commit acts of racial discrimination and violence by illustrating the Justice Department’s steadfast resolve to prosecute these crimes.”
Special Agent in Charge Dayoub said hate crimes will not be tolerated.
“Every individual has the right to occupy a home free from racial discrimination, yet the defendant targeted the victim for no other reason than the victim’s race,” Dayoub said. “The defendant’s actions, directly undermined the victim’s right to reside in a community in Paola, and to enjoy the protections afforded under the federal civil rights act. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, have no tolerance for this type of fear and intimidation and are committed to protecting residents regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin or familial status.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.