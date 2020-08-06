***UPDATE*** the in-person class has now been canceled due to low pre-registration, but those already registered will now receive a link to a virtual class, according to the Paola Police Department.
PAOLA - Local women will have the opportunity to learn how to defend themselves Saturday, Aug. 8, during the 10th annual women’s self-defense class organized by the Paola Police Department and instructed by the T.A.K.E. Foundation (The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation).
The foundation was formed in memory of Ali Kemp, who was murdered in 2002 at the age of 19 while working at a neighborhood pool in Johnson County.
The class is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Paola Middle School, 405 N. Hospital Drive. A $12 donation is requested but not required, and refreshments will be provided.
All females above the age of 12 are invited to attend the event, and they can pre-register at www.takedefense.org. Participating women are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the police department is encouraging all participants to bring a family/household member as a practice partner to the event to limit exposure. Social distancing measures will also be implemented.
For more information, contact Capt. Eric Jenkins or officer Yessenia Rizo at 259-3640 or via email at ejenkins@cityofpaola.com or yrizo@cityofpaola.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.