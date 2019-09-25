The Paola Police Department is hosting a Children’s Fall Festival from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Paola Justice Center.
The event is free, and those who attend can enjoy a free lunch while participating in a number of other activities.
Emergency vehicles from the Paola Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Paola Fire Department, Miami County Emergency Medical Services and Kansas National Guard will be on display.
Children’s fingerprint ID cards, face painting and games will also be offered.
Several bicycles also will be raffled off during a drawing at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
