PAOLA - Paola Police investigators are looking for information regarding a vehicle theft that was reported Saturday, April 11.
The stolen vehicle was a tan 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that was parked in the 200 block of West Shawnee Street. The vehicle’s license plate is a Kansas Veteran tag: 59CFH, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
The vehicle was stolen after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. There was a small “Basscamp” boat in the bed of the pickup, and the contents of the vehicle included a Ruger handgun and Ruger rifle, according to the report.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact detectives at (913) 259-3640, or leave a message on the Tips Hotline at (913) 259-3647.
“The PPD continues to strongly encourage citizens to always lock vehicles, houses and secure garage doors to prevent crimes of this nature,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “We would further emphasize that responsible gun ownership includes taking reasonable steps to prevent theft and mishandling.”
It’s not the first time officers have investigated crimes of opportunity in Paola.
Last fall, officers responded to several reports of automobile burglaries, with many of the incidents taking place between the 900 and 500 blocks of East Peoria and East Wea streets.
In most cases, the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.