PAOLA — The Paola Police Department will host a Children’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The festival will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paola Justice Center, located at 805 N. Pearl St.
The event will feature a free lunch, children’s face painting, fingerprint ID cards, games and more.
Children will also be able to check out emergency vehicles from the Paola Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Paola Fire Department and Kansas National Guard.
Bicycles will be raffled for multiple age groups. Winners must be present for the drawing at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.
