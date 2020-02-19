PAOLA — The Paola Police Department is the latest entity to make the switch to 800 MHz radios as first responders throughout the county continue to work toward the goal of everyone utilizing the same upgraded communication system.
Paola City Council members, during their Feb. 11 meeting, agreed to purchase the 800 MHz radios from Motorola Solutions for a total cost of $123,813. The city is using a lease-purchase agreement to pay for the radios, and First Option Bank was the low bidder with a five-year fixed rate of 3.49 percent. The city will be making annual payments of about $27,418.
City Clerk Stephanie Marler said the annual payment will be included in the 2021 budget and continue for the next five years.
Paola city officials first started considering the purchase late last year after Miami County commissioners made the decision to purchase an $8.5 million 800 MHz radio system from Motorola to replace the county’s outdated and frequently unreliable VHF system.
“With the county going forward to the 800 system, we need to move forward as well,” then City Manager Jay Wieland said during a December council meeting.
Instead of being included in the county’s proposal, though, Paola city officials decided to seek their own financing, and the council members said they were pleased with the rate offered by First Option Bank.
Paola Police Chief Don Poore said local city and county emergency officials have been meeting to discuss the radio upgrades, and the plan for the county is to have everything up and running sometime in August.
Poore said it will be a big improvement when each department will be able to communicate with each other on the same radio system. He gave an example of recent suspect pursuits in which Paola officers assisted county sheriff’s officers as a situation that will be much smoother with the new system.
“This is something that is really going to bring us into the modern age,” Poore said. “It’s a major, major deal.”
Wieland also previously said the new radios will eliminate most of the dead spots in the current system.
Paola’s dispatch center is already upgraded to deal with the new system because the Paola Fire Department purchased 800 MHz radios in 2018.
Miami County Emergency Medical Services also already uses 800 MHz radios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.