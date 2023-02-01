230201_mr_paola_pool_01

A new frog slide is one of the improvements taking place at the Paola Family Pool.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Paola City Council members have approved a contract totaling more than $200,000 related to planned improvements to the Paola Family Pool, but most of the major work will take place after the upcoming pool season.

Council members, during their December meeting, unanimously approved a contract with Landworks Studio of Olathe totaling $201,950.

