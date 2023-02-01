PAOLA — Paola City Council members have approved a contract totaling more than $200,000 related to planned improvements to the Paola Family Pool, but most of the major work will take place after the upcoming pool season.
Council members, during their December meeting, unanimously approved a contract with Landworks Studio of Olathe totaling $201,950.
Landworks Studio was first selected by the council in October 2022 to provide design and engineering services for the repair, renovation and enhancement of the pool, and city staff has been working with the company since then to establish the scope of the project and finalize a fee for engineering services, design work and construction administration.
It initially was not known if the pool would be able to open this summer as usual, but when the council members approved the contract in December, they were informed by City Manager Randi Shannon that the plan is to have a regular pool season and complete most of the major improvements during the offseason.
Shannon said Landworks Studios and their sub-consultant Water Technology, Inc., plan to update the safety concerns in the mechanical room before the start of the 2023 pool season. Then, after the close of the 2023 season, construction will begin on the enhancements for the 2024 season.
Work expected to be done prior to the pool’s opening this summer include removing the sand from the existing sand filters and replacing the media; removing the existing pool heater and installing a new high efficiency pool heater; and renovating the pool chemical storage rooms to properly isolate the storage of liquid chlorine from the muriatic acid, according to city documents.
Landworks Studio’s $201,950 contract with the city maps out eight phases, with the city paying $16,720 for a kickoff and prioritization meeting; $35,290 for schematic design; $55,330 for design development; $64,280 for construction documentation; $2,560 for bidding; $17,350 for construction administration; $4,500 for reimbursable expenses; and $5,920 for geotechnical investigation.
Landworks Studio outlines its scope of services in the approved contract.
“Our services include site survey on the north side of the existing pool decking, and geotechnical reporting for three borings for the proposed slide and shade structure. Site plans will be provided to determine the best locations for these improvements,” according to the contract. “The scope also includes mechanical and aquatic design services to improve safety and efficiency in the mechanical room. Additionally, new amenities will be selected and designed to add play value to the zero depth entry area of the existing pool. Architectural services to provide a fresh, updated and easier to maintain entry building is also included in our scope of services.”
Listed sub-consultants include Allenbrand-Drews & Associates, Braun-Intertec, SFS Architecture, and Water Technology. Shannon said that when it comes to acquiring new amenities for the pool, the city plans to work with Paola-based Splashtacular.
The city of Paola has set a $2 million budget for the entire pool renovation project.
Last fall, officials from Landworks Studio visited Paola City Hall for a kickoff meeting and to conduct an exercise to help city officials visualize the improvements they would like to make to the pool.
Different types of repairs and improvements were written on pieces of paper along with an estimated cost, and the city leaders then stuck them up on a wall underneath headings that read “Want,” “Low Priority,” “High Priority” and “Must.”
City officials quickly realized they had a lot of things listed under “Must” and “High Priority,” but they also realized that wants like a new splash pad with a cost estimate of $600,000 are just not feasible at this time.
Instead, the city plans to install spray play elements into the zero-depth entry area of the pool at an estimated cost of $250,000.
Another high-priority feature planned to be part of the improvements is a new four-lane racer slide at an estimated cost of $450,000.
A drop slide was part of previous discussions, but city officials started moving away from that idea when they learned it would replace one of the existing diving boards.
A lazy river has been a popular request from residents, but city officials have not considered that an option after learning it would cost about $2 million itself.
Many of the planned improvements in the “high priority” and “must” categories are repairs that may not be immediately noticed by guests but will help rejuvenate the pool that was built in 1996. Repairs and improvements include: Cleaning of filter media, interior lighting upgrades, water heater, sound system rejuvenation, chemical storage safety, changing room enhancements, partition repair or replacement, update to valve box of existing water slide, access door repair or replacement, existing water slide stair replacement, heater replacement, sinks, toilets, interior painting, deck area repair, temperature mixing valves, showers and repairs to non-functioning doors.
Two new additions, a permanent shade structure and modernization of the well-used frog slide attraction, were paid for by a $26,500 grant from the Baehr Foundation.
Most of the repairs and enhancements will be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019. The tax is projected to generate between $12 and $14 million during the next 15 years. A portion of that revenue will have to cover the $150,000 annual cost to operate the Paola Family Pool.
