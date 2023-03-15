PAOLA — Paola has implemented a new booking system and fee schedule for campers at Lake Miola that city officials say will be more competitive with other areas and help minimize loss of revenue from cancellations.
Paola City Council members approved the changes during their February meeting.
According to the new fee schedule, it will now cost Lake Miola campers $15 a day for a primitive reservation, $20 a day for a campground with electric/water, and $22 a day for a full hook-up.
The new fee schedule eliminates the previous separate fees for county residents and non-county residents.
The approved changes also include a new cancellation policy that states that a refund minus one camping night fee will be awarded to anyone who cancels 72 hours or more prior to the scheduled arrival date. Cancellations that take place less than 72 hours prior to the scheduled arrival date will result in the forfeiture of all fees.
Previously, full refunds were awarded to anyone who canceled at least 24 hours in advance of the arrival date. Public Works Administrative Assistant Melissa Quiroz told council members during a recent work session that she refunded $2,400 due to cancellations in 2022.
City Clerk Stephanie Marler said the new fee structure keeps Paola in line with nearby camping sites in Hillsdale and Pomona.
Joe Ball, lake caretaker, said the new fee structure should help the city cover the administrative costs of its new camping reservation website. The city of Paola recently switched from CivicRec to Firefly Reservations for its online campground reservation system.
Residents can make a reservation by visiting the city’s website at cityofpaola.com and clicking on the Lake Miola camping reservations link on the homepage.
