230315_mr_camping_01

The city of Paola has revamped its Lake Miola camping fee schedule and is utilizing a new online reservation system.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Paola has implemented a new booking system and fee schedule for campers at Lake Miola that city officials say will be more competitive with other areas and help minimize loss of revenue from cancellations.

Paola City Council members approved the changes during their February meeting.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.