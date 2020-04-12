The Paola Roots Festival is the latest community event to be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The festival is an annual summer tradition on Paola’s Park Square, but organizers posted on the festival’s official Facebook page Sunday, April 12, that there will be no event this year.
“With a heavy heart, the Paola Roots Festival Committee has postponed the 31st Annual Paola Roots Festival,” the post stated. “The Paola Roots Festival planned for August 28 & 29 in the Paola Park Square this summer will be postponed until August 27 & 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak.”
Organizers said the decision was made to protect the health of everyone involved, including the musicians, barbecue teams, technical staff, festival volunteers and attendees.
“We wish you all safety and good health during these times,” the post stated. “We’ll look forward to gathering again for the Festival in 2021.”
The Roots Festival started as the Paola Community Roots Reunion, a potluck picnic in Wallace Park in 1990. It has been growing ever since and typically draws more than 6,000 people each year.
