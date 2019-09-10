PAOLA - Members of the Paola Rotary Club are planning to spend an upcoming day building beds for local children who don’t have one to sleep on, and they are looking for help from the community.
The bed-building day is set to take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Paola USD 368 ag class/bus barn facility at 1705 Industrial Park Drive.
The club is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which will provide the supplies and distribute the bunk beds to children in need throughout the region.
The Osawatomie Rotary Club organized a similar event in August, and more than 80 volunteers came together to make 20 beds. Members of the Paola Rotary Club also are planning to build about 20 beds, and they are asking community members to help out.
Those willing to donate their time to help build the beds can sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/go/70A094FACAA28A13-sleep.
The Saturday Sewers group also plans to donate 20 quilts for the beds to match the 20 quilts they donated for the Osawatomie project.
For more information, contact Jimmy Hay or Matt Meek at (913) 294-8000.
