PAOLA – Several improvements are on tap for the Paola Family Pool, but it’s still yet to be determined if residents will be enjoying them in the summer of 2023 or if they’ll have to wait until 2024.
Paola City Council members, during their October meeting, agreed to select Landworks Studio of Olathe to provide design and engineering services for the repair, renovation and enhancement of the Paola Family Pool.
Landworks Studio was one of two companies to respond to the city’s request for qualifications (RFQ) for the project. The other company was Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.
A selection committee featuring City Planner Jessica Newton, City Manager Randi Shannon, Pool Manager Sherry Ball, and Utilities Superintendent John Shefcyk evaluated each RFQ and issued scores for each company.
The proposal by Landworks Studio was tailored specifically to Paola’s pool, and it received the highest ratings.
The city of Paola has set a $2 million budget for the project, and each company was asked to present what they could do with that amount.
Paola City Council members also previously discussed during a work session the planned scheduling differences between the two companies. Anderson Knight suggested getting through the 2023 pool season and then starting the project, but Landworks Studio wanted to get started right away, even if it means impacting or even canceling the 2023 pool season while repairs are underway.
While council members weren’t thrilled about losing a pool season, they were more concerned about the increasing cost of building materials if the project is delayed.
“I like that they were willing to get going right away,” council member Kathy Peckman said.
Officials from Landworks Studio recently visited Paola City Hall for a kickoff meeting and to conduct an exercise to help city officials visualize the improvements they would like to make to the pool.
Different types of repairs and improvements were written on pieces of paper along with an estimated cost, and the city leaders then stuck them up on a wall underneath headings that read “Want,” “Low Priority,” “High Priority” and “Must.”
The officials quickly realized they had a lot of things listed under “Must” and “High Priority,” but they also realized that wants like a new splash pad with a cost estimate of $600,000 are just not feasible at this time.
Instead, the city plans to install spray play elements into the zero-depth entry area of the pool at an estimated cost of $250,000.
Another high-priority feature planned to be part of the improvements is a new four-lane racer slide at an estimated cost of $450,000.
A drop slide was part of previous discussions, but city officials started moving away from that idea when they learned it would replace one of the existing diving boards.
City officials have said they plan to use Paola-based SplashTacular for some of the new amenities.
A lazy river has been a popular request from residents, but city officials have not considered that an option after learning it would cost about $2 million itself.
Many of the planned improvements in the “high priority” and “must” categories are repairs that may not be immediately noticed by guests but will help rejuvenate the pool that was built in 1996. Repairs and improvements include: Cleaning of filter media, interior lighting upgrades, water heater, sound system rejuvenation, chemical storage safety, changing room enhancements, partition repair or replacement, update to valve box of existing water slide, access door repair or replacement, existing water slide stair replacement, heater replacement, sinks, toilets, interior painting, deck area repair, temperature mixing valves, showers and repairs to non-functioning doors.
Two new additions, a permanent shade structure and modernization of the well-used frog slide attraction, were paid for by a $26,500 grant from the Baehr Foundation.
Most of the repairs and enhancements will be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019. The tax is projected to generate between $12 and $14 million during the next 15 years. A portion of that revenue will have to cover the $150,000 annual cost to operate the Paola Family Pool.
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon said during the Nov. 1 council work session that it is too early to say if there will be a pool season next summer, but more information should be available soon once Landworks Studio gets a schedule and timeline mapped out for the planned improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.