PAOLA – Several improvements are on tap for the Paola Family Pool, but it’s still yet to be determined if residents will be enjoying them in the summer of 2023 or if they’ll have to wait until 2024.

Paola City Council members, during their October meeting, agreed to select Landworks Studio of Olathe to provide design and engineering services for the repair, renovation and enhancement of the Paola Family Pool.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley

