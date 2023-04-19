230419_mr_ballfields_01

PAOLA — Now that the Paola Recreation Commission has taken over scheduling the use of the athletic fields at Wallace Park from Paola Youth Sports, the Paola City Council recently approved an ordinance mapping out the user guidelines and rental fees.

The guidelines were developed by new Paola Rec Director Wesley Joy, and they were approved by Paola City Council members during their April 11 meeting.

