PAOLA — Now that the Paola Recreation Commission has taken over scheduling the use of the athletic fields at Wallace Park from Paola Youth Sports, the Paola City Council recently approved an ordinance mapping out the user guidelines and rental fees.
The guidelines were developed by new Paola Rec Director Wesley Joy, and they were approved by Paola City Council members during their April 11 meeting.
The approved guidelines include a separate section for the two new turf fields at Wallace Park, because they have stricter usage guidelines than the grass fields south of Wallace Park Drive.
All city athletic fields, with the exception of the turf baseball/softball fields, are open for public use between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The turf fields are available for use through reservations only.
During peak sport season (April 1 — July 30), all ballfields must be reserved in advance for practice/games. Patrons can do this by completing a facility request form at City Hall or obtaining it online and emailing it back to paolarec@paolagov.org, according to the guidelines.
During the offseason months (Aug. 1 — March 30), all ballfields, with the exception of the turf fields, are open to the public as first come, first served.
Local teams will be able to reserve a field for free for practice, but it will cost an out-of-town team $20 for a two-hour block.
Local teams can rent a field for a game for $40 (including one field drag and chalk lines), but it will cost an out-of-town team $80.
Renting a field for a tournament will cost $60 per game, including field prep.
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon said revenue collected from the fees will go back into a park capital improvement fund.
The guidelines also include a priority of use hierarchy in case multiple groups want to use the fields at the same time. Top priority goes to the city of Paola/Paola Recreation Commission, followed by USD 368, local Paola athletic teams, non-local athletic teams, and finally for-profit organizations/events.
The recently formed Paola Recreation Commission is a joint entity between the city of Paola and Paola USD 368.
Two community members spoke during the public comment portion of the April 10 Paola school board meeting, criticizing the decision to not allow community members open access to the new turf fields at Wallace Park or the school district’s fields behind Cottonwood Elementary.
Dustin Hawkins said he’d like to play catch with his son on the turf fields, but they are not allowed, and Mike Hursey spoke in support of Hawkins.
“These kids should be able to play on these fields I pay taxes on,” Hursey said. “They shouldn’t be locked up.”
Paola City Council members and city officials discussed the ballfields during an April 4 work session before the guidelines were approved at the April 11 council meeting.
During the work session, Mayor Leigh House suggested that the city establish some open field times to give residents some opportunity to use the new turf fields at Wallace Park. House suggested possibly directly after school and then perhaps during the day at some point in the summer.
The other council members agreed that it sounded like a good idea, and City Manager Randi Shannon said a schedule could be set up similar to how the city handles the Firehouse Gym, which is open during certain times to the public. Nothing official was finalized.
ADA PARKING
Also during the April 11 council meeting, council members approved a bid from Wilson Concrete in the amount of $25,569 to add a walking path from the Paola Family Pool to the newly extended parking north of the turf ballfields at Wallace Park, as well as create two ADA parking spots south of Wallace Park Drive.
The city plans to add signage and paint a crosswalk from the new ADA spots across the street to the turf fields.
The new walking path from the pool to the north parking area will be 5 feet in width.
FOOD TRUCKS
Paola City Council members also approved an ordinance allowing mobile food vendors to set up in Wallace Park when approved by the Recreation Director.
New Rec Director Wesley Joy requested that a food truck be allowed to park near the ballfields in Wallace Park to provide concessions during events.
Council member LeAnne Shields asked for a schedule to be established that would allow multiple food truck vendors to have the opportunity to sign up if they are interested.
