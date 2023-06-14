Paola Police Department

PAOLA – An 18-year-old Paola teen has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile at the Lake Miola swimming beach.

Hayden West, 18, of Paola was booked into Miami County Jail and has been charged by the Miami County Attorney’s Office.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.