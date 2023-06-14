PAOLA – An 18-year-old Paola teen has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile at the Lake Miola swimming beach.
Hayden West, 18, of Paola was booked into Miami County Jail and has been charged by the Miami County Attorney’s Office.
The Paola Police Department received information about the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile victim at the swimming beach on May 25 and launched an investigation, according to a news release from the police department.
West was arrested and charged as a result of the investigation, and the case remains ongoing as investigators discovered additional potential victims, according to the release.
The Paola Police Department is asking potential victims to come forward and speak with Lieutenant Detective Marc Miller at (913) 259-3631.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also issued a release, stating that at least one victim was identified in rural Miami County, and the sheriff’s office has been working collaboratively with the Paola Police Department to fully investigate the allegations.
The sheriff’s office release states that West was taken into custody late on the evening of Tuesday, June 13, for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
West is being held in jail and is presumed innocent until proven guilty, according to the sheriff’s office release.
Potential victims in the county are asked to contact Detective Peuser at (913) 294-3232.
(0) comments
