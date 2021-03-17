PAOLA — Despite a year fraught with challenges caused by the pandemic, the city of Paola emerged from 2020 in good financial standing.
“Paola was very fortunate,” Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville said. “Bolstered by a record-setting year for sales tax collections, the city of Paola finished the year with relatively solid cash balances.”
Stuteville, closing the door on 2020, told the Town Square audience during her annual state-of-the-city address March 10 that she was looking forward to 2021.
“We have two large street projects that are slated for construction,” Stuteville said. “The Baptiste extension project is scheduled to start next week.”
The project will extend Baptiste Drive west to Iron Street and then south of Fourth Street.
Seventy-five percent of the funding for the construction of the project will be provided through a cost share with the Kansas Department of Transportation, she said.
Stuteville said the Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane right turn lane project is scheduled to start this spring. The project will build a right turn lane on westbound Baptiste Drive at Hedge Lane, she said.
KDOT is providing 90 percent of the funding for the construction and construction engineering for this project, she said.
“We’re very thankful for KDOT’s financial support of these projects,” Stuteville said. “It’s allowed the city to stretch our dollars further.”
The city plans to develop a water and wastewater master plan for the water and sewer utilities, Stuteville said. The project will help the city identify and strategically plan for necessary improvements.
Stuteville said one thing she is not looking forward to in 2021 is the retirement of longtime Paola Police Chief Don Poore. She said Poore plans to retire in a few weeks after spending 43 years in law enforcement service, most of that time in Paola. A public reception for Chief Poore will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. April 2 at Town Square.
The city has engaged a firm to update its comprehensive plan this year. The project will represent the first major update since 2006, Stuteville said.
“It will guide future development and decision making within the community for the next 20 years,” Stuteville said.
The comprehensive plan also will help the city address future land use, housing and codes issues and concerns, she said.
As part of the plan, the city will take a close look at the needs for parks and recreation as well as the long term “viability and sustainability of our historic downtown,” Stuteville said.
Stuteville said the city will encourage public engagement throughout the project. The city also is looking at projects to be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax voters renewed in late 2019.
“I’m optimistically looking forward to 2021,” Stuteville said.
Next week: In Part 2 of the state-of-the-city address, Paola USD 368 representatives and county government officials will look back at 2020 as well as talk about the future.
