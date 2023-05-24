Chad E. Kelsey

PAOLA – Paola High School track coach Chad E. Kelsey was arrested Wednesday, May 24, and is facing multiple accusations of sex crimes.

According to a news release from the Paola Police Department, detectives received information May 15 alleging that a rape occurred in 2022, as well as other sexual assault allegations prior to that incident. Kelsey, 46, of Paola was identified as the suspect in the case, and the victim was a juvenile during a portion of the incidents. During the investigation, a second juvenile victim was identified.

