PAOLA – Paola High School track coach Chad E. Kelsey was arrested Wednesday, May 24, and is facing multiple accusations of sex crimes.
According to a news release from the Paola Police Department, detectives received information May 15 alleging that a rape occurred in 2022, as well as other sexual assault allegations prior to that incident. Kelsey, 46, of Paola was identified as the suspect in the case, and the victim was a juvenile during a portion of the incidents. During the investigation, a second juvenile victim was identified.
Kelsey was taken into custody at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday by Paola police officers, and a search warrant was executed at the residence of 506 E. Peoria St., according to the release.
Kelsey was booked into the Miami County Jail, and the Paola Police Department is requesting multiple charges through the Miami County Attorney’s Office. Charges listed on the news release include rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of unlawful sexual relations, and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the Paola Police Department is asking for any other potential victims to come forward.
“While we do not have information of additional victims at this time, grooming type behavior was an element of this case,” the release states. “We encourage any subjects or possible victims with information to come forward and speak with Detective Mathies.”
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek confirmed that Kelsey’s employment with the school district has been terminated and that the following statement was emailed to parents Wednesday.
“USD 368 has been notified that a Paola High School rule 10 track coach, Chad Kelsey, was taken into custody earlier today by the Paola Police Department for serious allegations. At this time, we are unaware of any allegations of misconduct as a part of any school-related activities or on district property. Mr. Kelsey’s position has been terminated.
“We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement and ask if you or your child have any information or questions to contact the Paola Police Department at 913-259-3631. Counselors are also available at the high school should students wish to talk with someone regarding this situation.”
Kelsey had worked for the school district for 13 years.
Wednesday’s arrest came one day after Meek sent an email to Paola Middle School parents informing them that an eighth-grade teacher resigned due to unprofessional conduct. Meek said that was a separate unrelated situation involving eighth-grade social studies teacher Tyler Riedel, who was hired in 2021.
Although details about Riedel’s reported unprofessional conduct were not released, Meek did say they were not sexual in nature, and he is not aware of any arrest or criminal activity that took place.
“As you may have heard, we had a staffing change this week due to unprofessional conduct by an eighth grade teacher that resulted in the teacher’s resignation,” Meek wrote in the district email. “When this behavior was reported, we followed our normal investigation procedures and worked directly with the families of students involved to care for their needs.
“I am unable to share additional details about this incident, due to confidentiality laws protecting student and employee information. Thank you for your understanding.
“Even as the school year wraps up, I want to remind our families that providing a safe, appropriate learning experience for every student is our goal, every day. If you or your student ever suspects improper behavior by a teacher or staff member, I ask you to notify your child’s principal or law enforcement without delay.”
