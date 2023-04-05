Dispatcher Kyleigh Miratsky answers calls Monday, April 3, inside the dispatch center at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The county will be taking over dispatch duties for the city of Paola beginning May 1.
PAOLA — A staffing shortage has forced the city of Paola to turn its dispatch duties over to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office beginning May 1.
Paola City Council members, during their March 14 meeting, agreed to make a reduction in force and transition to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to provide dispatch services for the city of Paola beginning May 1.
Paola City Council member Dave Smail, who is a former Paola police chief, abstained from voting.
Miami County commissioners, during their March 29 meeting, voted 5-0 to take over dispatch services for the city of Paola, effective May 1.
Because the transition will be taking place in the middle of a budget cycle, the city has agreed to pay Miami County for one dispatching position for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year. The total amounts to $66,671.47.
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon said the change was necessary due to the inability to hire qualified applicants for the city’s open dispatch positions. She added that the reduction in force was a decision that was made “with a heavy heart.”
“I do believe we have exhausted all possible options,” Shannon said.
She told the council members that in 2021, the city of Paola had four full-time dispatchers, one part-time dispatcher, and one full-time administrative assistant who was certified to fill in for dispatch as needed. The city currently operates with three full-time dispatchers, with one of those being the dispatch supervisor.
Shannon said the part-time dispatcher role was extremely difficult to fill in 2021, and it eventually became available again in late 2021. The decision was made to create another full-time position and eliminate the part-time dispatcher.
In January 2022, the full-time dispatcher position was advertised on social media, multiple area newspapers, KPOA, and at two job fairs. Two applications were received from the job fair, but no interviews were able to be conducted, Shannon said.
From the online presence, the job was viewed over 300 times, staff actively reached out to 46 people who viewed the job, only 12 applications were received, and all 12 were offered interviews, Shannon said.
Only six of the 12 showed up for interviews. Four of the six were offered jobs, but they ultimately turned the job offer down or stopped responding, Shannon said.
The move to the sheriff’s office for dispatch is something Paola has considered in the past, as the cities of Louisburg and Osawatomie already utilize the sheriff’s office for dispatch services.
