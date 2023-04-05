230405_mr_dispatch_01

Dispatcher Kyleigh Miratsky answers calls Monday, April 3, inside the dispatch center at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The county will be taking over dispatch duties for the city of Paola beginning May 1.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — A staffing shortage has forced the city of Paola to turn its dispatch duties over to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office beginning May 1.

Paola City Council members, during their March 14 meeting, agreed to make a reduction in force and transition to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to provide dispatch services for the city of Paola beginning May 1.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.