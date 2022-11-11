Paola American Legion

Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning.

The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola. 

