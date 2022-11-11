top story Paola Veterans Day Service will take place at American Legion building By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paola American Legion File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the cold temperature, the annual Veterans Day service in Paola is being moved indoors this morning.The service, originally scheduled at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, will now take place at 11 a.m. today at the American Legion Building, located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Tweets by micorepublic Latest News Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges Dolly Parton still gets starstruck Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career Michelle Williams still takes acting lessons Gallagher dies aged 76 Mountain West names Gloria Nevarez new commissioner World Chase Tag USA: The Full 2022 TV Schedule on ESPN2 Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLetter to the Editor - Pete BellHow the Kansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other StatesTeacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her homeFire damages house, but no injuries reportedControl of Kansas’ four congressional seats, U.S. Sen. Moran’s reelection hanging in balanceUnofficial election resultsLetter to the Editor - Bob KirkpatrickWildcats end season in Class 4A regional playoffsFoster Grandparents honored at dinnerKenneth “Kenny” Charles Gilpatrick Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1)Letter to the Editor - Bob Kirkpatrick (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:27 Packers, Bills Lose in Stunning NFL Week 9 1:06 Aaron Rodgers Is Finished! 1:53 Green Bay Packers Week 9 Injury Updates 0:45 Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'? 0:44 NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
