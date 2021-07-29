A 46-year-old Paola woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, on 343rd Street, between Columbia and Victory roads.
The driver, identified as Joie D. King, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office news release. King, the only occupant, had been ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene they found a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with extensive damage blocking 343rd Street.
The crash investigation determined King’s vehicle was westbound on 343rd Street when it went off the roadway to the right, over-corrected twice before rolling at least once on the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. Miami County Emergency Medical Services and the Fontana Fire Department assisted with the crash.
