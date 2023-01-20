PAOLA - A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution for her conviction on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud, according to a news release from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.
Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 19, in Miami Count District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act. Both are felony counts, according to the release.
District Court Judge Amy L. Harth sentenced Rowlett to pay $10,100 to Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company and $7,572.52 to various individual victims. Rowlett was also sentenced to 24 months of probation and 12 months of post-release supervision, according to the release.
The details of the crimes are described in Miami County District Court documents. Between June 8, 2015, and Sept. 19, 2019, Rowlett reportedly took the personal property or financial resources of a dependent adult, with the value of the resources being between $1,500 and $25,000, according to court records.
On or about Jan. 11, 2021, Rowlett also reportedly submitted a claim for cancer insurance benefits with Colonial Life and Accident Company, along with altered medical records falsely stating she had been diagnosed with cancer. The amount involved was between $5,000 and $25,000, according to court records.
The case was investigated by the Kansas Insurance Department, the Paola Police Department, and the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Kobach’s office, according to the release.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Stacy Edwards and Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Silvermintz of Kobach’s office, according to the release.
