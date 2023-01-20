Gavel

PAOLA - A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution for her conviction on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud, according to a news release from Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 19, in Miami Count District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act. Both are felony counts, according to the release.

