WICHITA – A Paola woman who is currently serving time in state prison in the July 2017 death of 23-year-old Heather Briggs has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on a separate federal drug trafficking charge.
April Lunsford, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday, Dec. 3, to 135 months (11 years and three months) in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.
McAllister said Lunsford sold methamphetamine four times to buyers working undercover for law enforcement while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was looking into a trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine in the Kansas City, Kan., area.
In a separate case, Lunsford was sentenced in May 2018 to more than eight years in state prison for her involvement in a middle-of-the-night drug deal in July 2017 on Lookout Road west of Paola that resulted in Briggs’ death after she was run over by a vehicle during the drug-related dispute.
Lunsford was one of seven people who were arrested following the incident. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced in Miami County District Court to 98 months in state prison.
