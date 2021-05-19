PAOLA — Paola Youth Sports representatives and their supporters delivered a clear message to the Paola City Council during the May 11 meeting — it’s time to improve the ballfields at Wallace Park.
Although the topic was not an official agenda item, a handful of people spoke about it during the public comment portion of the meeting, and several more filled the limited seating in the council chambers and spilled out into the entryway of the Paola Justice Center.
Discussions about needed upgrades to the baseball and softball fields have gone on for years, but they have become more prominent during the past three years since the city took over ownership of the fields from the American Legion.
When Paola voters agreed to renew the city’s half-cent sales tax in November 2019, city officials knew they would have a revenue stream for the next 15 years to help fund needed improvements to the Paola Family Pool, parks and recreational facilities and streets.
Ballfields were mentioned as part of the parks and recreational facilities, but a specific revenue number was never officially determined.
In January, 2021, Paola Youth Sports President Scott Golubski and Director of Sports Operations Justin Smail met with Paola City Council members during a work session to present options for the ballfields.
The Paola Youth Sports volunteers worked with Mammoth Sports Construction based in Meriden, Kan., to come up with some proposals.
One option presented is to construct a four-field complex including lights, full field turf, scoreboards, batting cages, bleachers, backstops, dugouts, bases and all applicable field design elements.
The total cost of that option would depend on the size of the fields, but the estimate is $2.5 million for 200-foot specifications, $2.7 million for 210-foot and $2.8 million for 220-foot.
Another option is to use a spread configuration, which includes a full build out of three fields but leaving Major Field alone except for adding field turf. The estimated cost of that plan is $2,270,121.
Justin Smail said the proposed improvements to the ballfields would benefit more than just baseball and softball players, as soccer and flag football would also be played on the fields.
City officials did not make a final decision on the fields, and City Manager Sid Fleming said it would be prudent to first get feedback from the public and Confluence, which is handling the city’s update of its comprehensive plan.
Confluence helped develop the Paola Sports Complex Needs Survey, which became available earlier this month both online and in print. Completed surveys were accepted through May 17.
The questions covered a variety of topics, including what sports children currently are playing and whether or not an improved Wallace Park Sports Complex would receive community support.
The survey was just one of the things Paola Youth Sports officials took issue with during the May 11 council meeting.
Justin Smail said the survey did not include enough specific questions about things such as what revenue number would residents support, and it also lost validity in his opinion because it could be completed by any anonymous person regardless of whether or not they live in Paola.
“This survey is the most unscientific survey next to a Facebook survey,” Justin Smail said.
Instead of the survey, Justin Smail encouraged the council members to consider a petition he and his fellow volunteers are putting together that lists names of actual Paola residents who support the idea of improving the ballfields. He said he already has more than 200 signatures and expects to get several more.
Justin Smail also stressed the importance of a geotechnical survey that he believes the city should have already completed at the site of the ballfields in Wallace Park to help alleviate flooding concerns. Flooding from Bull Creek is the one concern he said he hears from residents in regards to the plan.
Later, during the May 11 meeting, the council members agreed to hire Braun Intertec to perform a geotechnical investigation at the Lake Miola dam for a total of $66,909.50. Justin Smail said he was alarmed to see the city hire a company to conduct the survey on the dam and not include the ballfields at Wallace Park.
Before the public comment session began, Mayor Artie Stuteville told the audience members that the council members and city officials wouldn’t answer questions during the meeting but would take notes and address the issue at a future work session.
But during the geotechnical survey discussion, Councilman Dave Smail, who is Justin’s father, questioned City Manager Sid Fleming about when a geotechnical survey could be completed at Wallace Park. Fleming suggested that before the city spend money on such a survey, it would first be prudent to listen to a report from Confluence during the June council work session. Fleming said Confluence will present the findings of the survey and present potential options for the fields.
When Dave Smail directly asked Fleming if a geotechnical survey could be done by June, Fleming replied, “no.”
Justin Smail also talked about the proposed cost estimates from Mammoth Sports and how those could be higher now that the cost of building materials continues to jump.
“That five months of sitting on our hands has cost us dearly,” Justin Smail said.
Justin Smail was not the only person to speak in favor of the ballfields during the May 11 meeting. Paola Youth Sports officials Scott Golubski and Chris Partezana also spoke, along with other community members.
Golubski talked about the potential economic benefit improved ballfields could bring to the city of Paola, especially if the surface is turf to help eliminate rainouts and keep families in town that have traveled for tournaments.
Golubski, who also is a Paola school board member, said enrollment is declining in the Paola school district, and new ballfields could help attract young families.
“It would be a draw for families to move here,” Golubski said. “It would definitely be an attraction.”
Not everyone who spoke at the meeting was in favor of making high-dollar improvements to the ballfields at Wallace Park.
Alan Hire of Triangle Builders said he’s concerned about putting a lot of money into the fields at Wallace Park because of the flooding potential. Instead, he suggested considering building fields at Lake Miola near the swimming area or north of the school district’s existing fields near Cottonwood Elementary.
Hire also questioned the process by which Paola Youth Sports got Mammoth Sports Construction to present a proposal to the city. Hire said the city should be having its own engineering studies conducted and then sending a project out to bid rather than considering a proposal from an outside vendor presented by a private entity.
“This is not the way it’s done in the public sector,” Hire said.
Justin Smail said in a later interview that it was not the intent of Paola Youth Sports volunteers to circumvent the bidding process. Instead, they wanted Mammoth to simply give the city a proposal and information to consider moving forward.
Paola resident Sean Sutton submitted an email comment that was read by Paola City Clerk Stephanie Marler.
“I’m shocked how much money is even being considered for baseball fields,” Sutton wrote. “The Paola pool, roads and many other items should come before more new buildings. If Paola can’t even keep up Wallace park play grounds (mulch), then how can we keep up a multi-million dollar baseball complex?”
Marler also read an email from Paola resident Andy Bouse, who is in favor of improving the ballfields but couldn’t attend the meeting because his softball team was playing two games in Olathe.
“I think it would be great if Paola had better facilities,” Bouse said. “I would much rather be playing in Paola than Olathe. I would like to see the fields stay at Wallace Park.”
Local resident Luke DeGrande said he grew up playing on the fields and he agrees that improvements are long overdue. He also said now seems to be the perfect time for the city to put a rec commission in place to oversee the fields. He said the city and school district have been debating it for too long.
“Somebody needs to step up to the plate and do the right thing,” DeGrande said.
Golubski said he realizes everyone wants what is best for the children, but he urged the council members to consider taking action on the fields as soon as possible.
“I think we’re all aware that something definitely needs to be done to improve what we have,” Golubski said. “I’m not very patient, but we’ve been waiting a long time.”
At the conclusion of the public comment session, Mayor Stuteville thanked those who spoke and said the issue is scheduled to be reviewed during the June 1 City Council work session.
“We are working toward getting this resolved, but we have to get information and move forward smartly,” Stuteville said.
