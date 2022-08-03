PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade.
The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”
Float winners were:
Classic Auto
- First — Brewers Country Corral
Pony Hitch
- First — Prairie City Miniature Horses
Antique Tractor
- First — Gale Seibert
- Second — Jan Garber
- Third — Cole Holler
Best Groomed Saddle Horse
- First — Living Life Ranch
- Second — Slyter Cattle Company
- Third — Better Equine Ranch
4-H Float
- First — Busy Beavers 4-H Club
- Second — 4-H Happy Go-Getters
Open Class
- First — Clinch Realty
- Second — Panther Robotics
- Third — Church of God
