PAOLA — Paola’s annual Halloween parade around Park Square will take place Sunday, Oct. 31.
Costumed children and their family members can start lining up on Peoria Street between Pearl and Agate streets at 5 p.m. Costume judging will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin right after, according to a release from the Paola Chamber of Commerce.
Costume awards will be given out in a variety of categories, including infants and toddlers, youth (6 and older) and adult and family, according to the release.
Participants may want to come early, as Roselda the Witch will be returning this year. She will be in the Park Square gazebo from 4 to 5 p.m. making her special witches brew and telling a story to children.Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
