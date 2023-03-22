LOUISBURG — Springtime in Louisburg means it’s time for the annual community project to spruce up Louisburg’s yards and green spaces.
This year, the city’s parks spruce-up event Saturday, April 1, will coincide with Home Buddies — a program in which volunteers gather to clean up the yards of senior citizens or those who are disabled that might be unable to do the work themselves, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
Anyone is welcome to assist with the clean-up work.
The Louisburg Ministerial Alliance coordinates the volunteer pool, and the city of Louisburg manages the list of persons who would like to have assistance, according to the release.
During the combined Home Buddies and clean-up day April 1, volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to noon that Saturday, and should gather at City Park at 8:45 a.m. to receive their volunteer assignment, according to the city. In case of inclement weather, the clean-up day will not be rescheduled, organizers said.
Some of the Home Buddies clean-up work could include raking leaves, mulching, planting flowers, cleaning gutters, trimming bushes or power washing, according to the release. It is recommended volunteers bring their gloves, rakes, pruning shears, ladders and other necessary tools.
Residents signed up for the Home Buddies program who want assistance in spreading mulch or having flowers planted should provide those items, according to the release.
Volunteers will also be doing projects in the city parks, including raking leaves, cleaning out flower beds, mulching around shrubbery and play equipment.
Projects are only limited by the number of volunteers, according to the city.
Residents in need of assistance can sign up for the Home Buddies program by calling City Hall at (913) 837-2324.
Volunteers are also asked to sign up with a local church or by calling City Hall, so organizers will know about how many projects can be tackled that morning.
