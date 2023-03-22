230322_mr_lou_cleanup_01

Volunteers prepare to clean up City Park during Louisburg’s 2021 park clean-up day.

 City of Louisburg

LOUISBURG — Springtime in Louisburg means it’s time for the annual community project to spruce up Louisburg’s yards and green spaces.

This year, the city’s parks spruce-up event Saturday, April 1, will coincide with Home Buddies — a program in which volunteers gather to clean up the yards of senior citizens or those who are disabled that might be unable to do the work themselves, according to a city of Louisburg news release.

